Reacheal Wambuzi and Asuman Musoba
18:54

Five Nominated for Bugiri Parliamentary Seat

6 Jun 2018, 18:35 Comments 101 Views Bugiri, Uganda Election Updates
Bobi Wine and Basalariwa leading a procession in Bugiri Municipality Reacheal Wambuzi

In short
Business grounded to a halt when Asuman Basalirwa led hundreds of his supporters in a procession in the company of Robert Kyagulanyi, the East Member of parliament. They danced to music, blew whistles and vuvuzelas as they drove through Bugiri municipality.

 

