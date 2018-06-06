Five Nominated for Bugiri Parliamentary Seat

In short
Business grounded to a halt when Asuman Basalirwa led hundreds of his supporters in a procession in the company of Robert Kyagulanyi, the East Member of parliament. They danced to music, blew whistles and vuvuzelas as they drove through Bugiri municipality.
Five Nominated for Bugiri Parliamentary Seat6 Jun 2018, 18:35 Comments 101 Views Bugiri, Uganda Election Updates
Bobi Wine and Basalariwa leading a procession in Bugiri Municipality Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.