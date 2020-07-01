Five Parish Chiefs Face Probe for Concealing Academic Qualifications

In short
Luweero District Human Resource Officer Bernard Okello explains that while joining the service, the parish chiefs submitted Diploma’s as the highest level of education attained. But in 2019 when the district announced new job slots, the parish chiefs applied for promotion with academic documents indicating that they had university Degrees.
Five Parish Chiefs Face Probe for Concealing Academic Qualifications1 Jul 2020, 05:55 Comments 114 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Misc Analysis
