steven Ariong
13:37

Five People Buried Alive in Amudat Gold Pits

6 Aug 2022, 13:36 Comments 134 Views Science and technology Human rights Business and finance Updates

In short
Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson identified the deceased as Eden Tamwenya 54, Enock Ochieng, 24, Samuel Rotich, 28, Samuel Simatia, 17, and Moses Tamwenya, 24. They are all residents of Cheptakol village, in Lokales sub-county, Amudat district.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.