Police Maintains Presence on Disputed Soroti Land

In short
Five bailiffs were severely injured when residents put up a spirited fight against an eviction order issued on May 22, by Justice David Batema. The order followed a petition filed by Moses Elogu, Petero Epalu, Joseph Eunyu, Charles Ajaku, Julius Otaya, Samwiri Eletu and Stephen Ewidu against one John Wabwire.
Police Maintains Presence on Disputed Soroti Land17 Jul 2018, 14:00 Comments 180 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: eviction order land dispute court bailiffs soroti high court
