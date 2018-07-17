Joseph Onyango
Police Maintains Presence on Disputed Soroti Land

17 Jul 2018, 14:00 Soroti, Uganda Crime Report

Five bailiffs were severely injured when residents put up a spirited fight against an eviction order issued on May 22, by Justice David Batema. The order followed a petition filed by Moses Elogu, Petero Epalu, Joseph Eunyu, Charles Ajaku, Julius Otaya, Samwiri Eletu and Stephen Ewidu against one John Wabwire.

 

