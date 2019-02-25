Five People Injured in Nebbi Road Accident

In short
The accident occurred when a Fuso truck registration number UBB 791Q with five people onboard overturned twice, about 50 meters from the Nebbi Catholic Diocese Cathedral. The driver Ocir Pastore was reportedly trying to avoid knocking a pupil of Nebbi Primary School in Nebbi town and a man who was pushing a bicycle loaded with cabbage.
Five People Injured in Nebbi Road Accident25 Feb 2019, 20:10 Comments 92 Views Nebbi, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: five people seriously injured in nebbi road accident
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.