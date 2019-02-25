Cox Ronald Orachwun
Five People Injured in Nebbi Road Accident

25 Feb 2019, 20:10 Comments 92 Views Nebbi, Uganda Crime Report
The wreckage of the truck after being towed from the accident scene. Candia Stephen

The wreckage of the truck after being towed from the accident scene.

The accident occurred when a Fuso truck registration number UBB 791Q with five people onboard overturned twice, about 50 meters from the Nebbi Catholic Diocese Cathedral. The driver Ocir Pastore was reportedly trying to avoid knocking a pupil of Nebbi Primary School in Nebbi town and a man who was pushing a bicycle loaded with cabbage.

 

