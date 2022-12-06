Five People Killed as Fuso Rams into Taxi in Njeru

In short
The accident involved a Mbale-bound commuter taxi registration number UBL 838U and a Fuso booster registration number UBB 895H which was ferrying cement from Kayunga district to Jinja. It is said that the Fuso driver lost control and rammed into a commuter taxi just 500 meters from the Nile bridge.
Five People Killed as Fuso Rams into Taxi in Njeru6 Dec 2022, 18:13 Comments 114 Views Buikwe District, Uganda Crime Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.