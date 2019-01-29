In short
Samuel Abedi, the Amolatar District Police Commander, says they have so far recovered the bodies of Carlos Ogwal, 6, Michelle Akello, 3 and their mother, Lillian Ayugi, 32 years. He says they are still searching for the bodies of two other accident victims.
Five Drown in Lake Kwania
29 Jan 2019
