Five People Killed, Two Guns Recovered During UPDF Operation in Kotido

In short
The search was conducted in the kraals of Naregai village when UPDF followed cattle raiders who attacked kraals in Nadunget Sub County, Moroto district on Wednesday. The cattle were recovered from the kraals in Rikitai in Kotido district on Thursday.
Five People Killed, Two Guns Recovered During UPDF Operation in Kotido30 Apr 2021, 10:35 Comments 132 Views Kotido, Uganda Security Updates
In short
