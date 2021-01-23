In short
Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, says that the suspects were picked up on Wednesday from their polling station with dozens of pre-ticked ballot papers for the Amuru district parliamentary candidates.
Five Polling Assistants in Amuru Held for Alleged Election Malpractice
23 Jan 2021
