Five Prison Inmates Die, Scores Injured In Accident Along Kampala-Gulu Highway

30 May 2022, 14:16 Comments 83 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Breaking news
The Prison truck being towed to Luwero Central Police Station after the accident

The accident occurred around 10:00 am Monday at Nalongo village in Luwero district involving a prison truck Tata registration UG O363U destined for Nakasongola and Toyota Wish number UBG 587W heading in the opposite direction.

 

