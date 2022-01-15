In short
The four are said to have died in the fire that caught one of the pupils’ dormitories at around 3am this morning. The victims have been identified as Tena Denge, Bashira Nabawesi, Julian Nakalanzi, all in primary one and 7-year-old Hasina Nakawuki, a primary two pupil.
Five Pupils Killed in Seperate School Dormitory Fires
15 Jan 2022
