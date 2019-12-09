Five Rukungiri Students Held Over Death of Suspected Thief

In short
Moses Nanoka, the Rukungiri District Police commander, says the suspects were arrested after investigations showed that they led the attack on Ahereza. Nanoka says the suspects are being held at Rukungiri police station pending their appearance in court.
Five Rukungiri Students Held Over Death of Suspected Thief9 Dec 2019, 07:25
Mentioned: Andrew Nuwamanya Benson Akatusasibwa Crescent Ahereza Elias Abaho Goodman Jehoshaphat Kenneth Niwenyesiga Makerere College of Business Moses Nanoka Owen Tumuramye Ronald Natuhweera Rukungiri Health Rukungiri police station Rwamunyinya director of Makerere College of Business
