In short

According to sources privy to the case, trouble for the five SFC soldiers started when it emerged that one of the members of "Nyaruju WhatsApp Group" joined the UPDF and passed out a few months ad was commissioned into the Rwandan national army. The sources say that security was puzzled about his motive since he carried valid pass cards for UPDF and the Rwandan armies where he even featured in both pass-out pictures.