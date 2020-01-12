EDSON KINENE
09:17

Five Sisters Take Final Vows to Serve The Church for Life

12 Jan 2020, 09:07 Comments 104 Views Mbarara, Uganda Religion Breaking news
The Five Nuns lay Flat before the Archbishop Paul Bakyenga to Pray for them.

The Five Nuns lay Flat before the Archbishop Paul Bakyenga to Pray for them.

In short
Archbishop Paul Kamunza Bakyenga, of Mbarara Archdiocese, who was the main Celebrant of the Mass, said Uganda today needs love, adding that children are scared of the old because their parents prohibited them from loving and trusting others.

 

Tagged with: Children are Scared Fake Religious leaders
Mentioned: Mbarara Archdiocese Roman  Catholic Church

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.