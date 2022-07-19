John Omoding
14:59

Five Soroti East Aspirants Step Down in Favor of NRM’s Ariko

19 Jul 2022, 14:57 Comments 79 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Parliament Editorial

In short
Seven aspirants who had picked up the nomination forms were Moses Attan Okia Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Hebert Edmond Ariko National Resistance Movemet (NRM), Pascal Amuriat Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), Joseph Ogita (Independent) Stephen Omoding (Independent), Herbert Omoding Olaboro (Independent) and Isaac Okore Democratic Party.

 

Tagged with: NRM steps up pressure Soroti City East By-elections five stepdown infavour of Ariko

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.