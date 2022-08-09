Court Martial Remands Five Suspects Over Aggravated Robbery

In short
Court heard that on June 15 2022 at 10 pm while at Kiyanja Zone , Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District, the group robbed Peter Wahadatu of his motorcycle Registration number UFJ 779M red in color. It is alleged that they were in possession of a Sub Machine Gun-SMG rifle which is a monopoly of the Defense Forces.
Court Martial Remands Five Suspects Over Aggravated Robbery9 Aug 2022, 18:10 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.