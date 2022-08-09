Kukunda Judith
Court Martial Remands Five Suspects Over Aggravated Robbery

9 Aug 2022, 18:10 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The accused persons who have been remanded for aggravated robbery.

Court heard that on June 15 2022 at 10 pm while at Kiyanja Zone , Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District, the group robbed Peter Wahadatu of his motorcycle Registration number UFJ 779M red in color. It is alleged that they were in possession of a Sub Machine Gun-SMG rifle which is a monopoly of the Defense Forces.

 

