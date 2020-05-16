Five Tanzanians Arrested for Violating COVID-19 Guidelines in Rakai

In short
Rakai Resident District Commissioner Charles Mubiru says that the individuals were intercepted at Kamuli village in Kibanda sub-county. At the same place, police intercepted two Burundians and a Ugandan who had crossed from Tanzania in April.
Five Tanzanians Arrested for Violating COVID-19 Guidelines in Rakai16 May 2020, 15:45 Comments 85 Views Rakai town, Uganda Health Security Misc Updates
