Five Tanzanians Arrested for Violating COVID-19 Guidelines in Rakai

16 May 2020, 15:45 Comments 85 Views Rakai town, Uganda Health Security Misc Updates
Rakai RDC Charles Mubiru

Rakai Resident District Commissioner Charles Mubiru says that the individuals were intercepted at Kamuli village in Kibanda sub-county. At the same place, police intercepted two Burundians and a Ugandan who had crossed from Tanzania in April.

 

