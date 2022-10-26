In short
The accident involving a Fuso lorry registration number UAN 443J occurred around 8:30 pm on Wednesday as traders were returning from Kotido district in Karamoja sub region. The vehicle was carrying 19 cattle traded from Karamoja.
Five Traders Perish in Awoja Bridge Accident Top story26 Oct 2022, 23:30 Comments 159 Views Soroti, Uganda Security Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Awoja check point Oscar Ageca, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman Soroti- Mbale Road cattle traders in road accident road accident in awoja bridge
Mentioned: Soroti District
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.