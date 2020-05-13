Five Truck Drivers Recover from COVID-19, Discharged from Arua Hospital

In short
Dr Philbert Nyeko, the Director of Arua Hospital said that the truck drivers, who have spent 20 days in the Treatment Centre were discharged after testing negative to subsequent COVID-19 tests.
Five Truck Drivers Recover from COVID-19, Discharged from Arua Hospital13 May 2020, 17:56 Comments 270 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Misc Report
Arua regioal hospital Covid19 Treatment Center where the five positive, now recovered cases are eig kept.
