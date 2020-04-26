In short
According to Ivan Matovu, the Officer in Charge of Kamwokya market police station, the girl wanted to boil water using an electric kettle. However, she was shocked by the uninsulated cables on the kettle resulting in her death.
Five Year Old Electrocuted in Kamwokya
26 Apr 2020
Deceased mother in clinic crying, being helped byt he friend. infront of her is her daughter covered in clothes.
In short
Mentioned: ASP Ivan Matovu the OC Kamwokya market police station. Kisenyi 1 Kamwokya 2 parish. Sebata Kabuye.
