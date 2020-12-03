In short
Annet Nambasa, a resident in Green Valley says that they hope to operate their business smoothly and use the road well since floods won’t affect them anymore. Nambasa who is also a candidate standing as a woman councilor in Kamwokya 2 parish asks the Kampala authority to do more developments on the road since it benefits a lot in the society.
Fixing Community Road Excites Kamwokya Residents
Youth of Kamwokya Community Services packing soil in bags to work on the road in Kifumbira zone Kamwokya. Photo by Ronard Shabomwe.
