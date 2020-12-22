In short
Joseph Otika, the Lorikwor East village Defense Secretary points accusing fingers the GISO, Geoffrey Peter Irra and Parish Chief, William Bongomin of playing a syndicate to fraudulently deny the registered beneficiaries from accessing the relief food.
Flood Affected Families Raise Red Flag Over Disappearance of Food Relief Top story22 Dec 2020, 12:42 Comments 184 Views Health Human rights Crime Updates
Geoffrey Oceng Osborn, the Amuru RDC jumping over flood water in front of Elegu Central Police Station - Photo by Dominic Ochola
Mentioned: Elegu Police Station Elegu Primary School Elegu Town Council in Amuru District Office of the Prime Minister – OPM The Ministry of Disaster Preparedness
