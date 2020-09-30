Sylvia Nankya
11:23

Flooding Leaves New Threat of ‘Catastrophic’ Hunger Levels in South Sudan

30 Sep 2020, 11:16 Comments 33 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Environment Local government Updates

In short
Across Jonglei and Unity State, homes and clinics have been submerged, communities have been stranded and animals “lie dead in the fields”, WFP said in a statement. Schools that were due to open next week “are filled with the homeless”.

 

