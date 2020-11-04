Floods Contaminate Water Sources in Elegu

In short
David Otto, a resident of Lorikor East Ward explains that several water wells excavated around the Town Council to provide clean water for domestic use have all visibly been contaminated which has affected water supply.
Floods Contaminate Water Sources in Elegu4 Nov 2020, 08:55 Comments 245 Views Human rights Health Environment Updates
Fierce flash floods - the worst ever - submerge Elegu Town Council, at the Uganda-South Sudan boarder in Amuru District
In short
Tagged with: Elegu flood sufferers Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees severe shortage of clean water
Mentioned: Amuru District Office of the Prime Minister (OPM)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.