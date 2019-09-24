In short
Walter Okiring Ealaks, the Katakwi LC 5 Chairperson has warned residents not to dare cross the submerged bridge, saying they risk drowning. He advises those crossing to the Market and taking back their children to school to use Katakwi–Soroti high way and connect through Wera Sub County in Amuria district.
Floods Cut Off Bridge Connecting Katakwi, Kapelebyong Districts Top story24 Sep 2019, 07:41 Comments 167 Views Business and finance Local government Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Contractor abandons work at Ajeleik Bridge
Mentioned: border bridge
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.