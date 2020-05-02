In short
Steven Okunyuku, the LC3 chairman for Buteba sub county says that the level of water has destroyed crops that were about to be harvest.
He says the problem is beyond their level as a sub county and now the district should take up the matter and inform the national for possible interventions so that residents can be helped.
Floods Destroy Crop Gardens in Busia District
