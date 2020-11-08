In short
Kasim Kasule, the local council chairperson for Elegu told URN on Sunday evening that more than one hundred pit latrines have been razed to ground due to the flooding, he added that over ten public toilets in the area have also been filled with water.
Floods Destroy Hundreds of Pit Latrines in Elegu Town Council
Mentioned: Elegu Town Council
