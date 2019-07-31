Christopher Tusiime
Floods Destroy Property in Ntoroko

Residents are calling for immediate help because of the adverse effects of the floods

Hannifah Kabahweza, one of the affected, says that the floods killed 20 of her ducks and also destroyed their home that is now about to collapse

 

