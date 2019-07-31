Floods Destroy Property in Ntoroko

In short
Hannifah Kabahweza, one of the affected, says that the floods killed 20 of her ducks and also destroyed their home that is now about to collapse
Floods Destroy Property in Ntoroko31 Jul 2019, 19:57 Comments 167 Views Business and finance Environment Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: Christine Thembo Hannifah Kabahweza Kanara Town Council LC Ministry of Disaster Preparedness Ntoroko District Omuhereza Kemigisa Residents of Kanara Town Council Timoth Kyamanywa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.