Floods Displace Over 3000 People in Kamdini, Oyam District Top story

12 Dec 2020, 09:57 Comments 316 Views Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Floods spilled over to homesteads in Kamdini Sub County Photo by Solomon Okabo

Sam Ogwang Alunyu, the Kamdini Sub County LC III Chairperson told URN on Friday that the floods displaced over 3000 people and destroyed several community boreholes. He asked the government and other humanitarian organizations to come to their rescue.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Refugees

