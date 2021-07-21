Amony Immaculate
Floods Displace Thousands in Amolatar District

A house demolised by floods

Alfred Ebong, a resident of Ocamolum parish says he almost lost his 4-year-old son when he failed to get to the health center due to the floods. Adding that he resorted to treating the child with local herbs for three days before the canoe became operational to cross to the other side.

 

