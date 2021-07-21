Floods Displace Thousands in Amolatar District

In short
Alfred Ebong, a resident of Ocamolum parish says he almost lost his 4-year-old son when he failed to get to the health center due to the floods. Adding that he resorted to treating the child with local herbs for three days before the canoe became operational to cross to the other side.
Floods Displace Thousands in Amolatar District21 Jul 2021, 06:51 Comments 96 Views Amolatar, Uganda Environment Agriculture Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: Over 4000 house holds displaced Thousands displaced by floods in Amolatar roads cut off
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.