Julius Ocungi
07:32

Floods Hit Kitgum Municipality as River Pager Burst Banks

31 Jul 2020, 07:30 Comments 183 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
A man wades through a flooded compound in Kony Paco cell in Central Division Kitgum District on Thursday. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Several fish ponds, nursery beds for trees, a residential house, vegetable and maize gardens near the river banks in Pager and Central Divisions have since been submerged.

 

Tagged with: Ayul B village Geoffrey Toolit, the Central Division LCIII Chairperson River Pager central division floods pager division

