Floods Paralyse Transport in Amuru

In short
The heavy rains which started at around 8:00 a.m. and lasted for over six hours washed away Lakang Bridge which crosses over Lakang road, one of Amuru district`s major transport and business route connecting to Adjumani and Gulu districts.
Floods Paralyse Transport in Amuru14 Sep 2019, 16:42 Comments 132 Views Amuru, Ethiopia Business and finance Northern Breaking news
In short
Mentioned: Otwee Town Council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.