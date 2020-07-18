Basaija Idd
Floods Submerge 50 Homesteads in Villages Near River Nyamwamba

18 Jul 2020 Kasese, Uganda
The raising waters have displaced over 50 residents in the area

The settlement area hosted brick makers more than 20-years ago before the municipal authority banned the activities allowing human settlement. But the previous activities had created a man-made valley that holds water for long hours even after a downpour.

 

