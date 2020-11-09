In short
According to reports from the district authorities, the fresh floods were triggered after River Nile banks expanded its banks by nearly half a kilometer following two weeks of heavy rainfall in West Nile.
Floods Submerge Half of Obongi Town
Obongi Town Mosque, himesteads and part of the town submerged by the rising water levels from River Nile.
