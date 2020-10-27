Floods submerge Key Kyarushongyera bridge

In short
The affected parishes are well known for the production of milk and bananas that are majorly consumed by town people in Kebisoni, Buyanja and Rukungiri town. The half kilometer bridge connects Bwega parish to Burora parish in Nyarushanje sub- County as well Burora to Bunono parishes in the same sub- county.
Floods submerge Key Kyarushongyera bridge27 Oct 2020, 18:30 Comments 76 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Human rights Environment Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Floods submerge Kyarushongyera bridge.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.