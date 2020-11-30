Emmy Daniel Ojara
Floods Submerge Paraa Docking Pier

Submerged Paraa ferry docking points-UWA

UWA on Sunday issued a flood alert indicating that the floods have submerged the ferry docking points at Paraa crossing making it impossible for the ferry to operate across the Nile river.

 

