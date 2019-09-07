Michael Ojok
10:49

Floods Submerge Villages In Pader

7 Sep 2019, 10:44 Comments 169 Views Pader, Uganda Agriculture Environment Northern Updates

In short
Nicholas Amone the LCI Lubala village says 120 households have been affected with over 500 acres of food crops including cassava, beans Sorghum destroyed by the floods.

 

Tagged with: Floods in Pader Looming hunger threats ministry of disaster and prepardness
Mentioned: Dickson Ojok Ministry of disaster and Preparedness Pader LCV Chairperson Godfrey Oringa Largo

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.