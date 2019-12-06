In short
The 15-kilometre bridge located on River Ssezibwa between Kasawo and Ntunda sub-counties on the Kyabazaala-Kabimbiri road links Kayunga to Mukono district has turned into a death trap for residents in the area.
Floods Wash Away Nkoko Bridge
A bridge that was washed away by River Ssezibwa. Besides is makeshift set up by the community to crossover.
