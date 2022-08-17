Flying Squad Arrests Fake Professor over Car Thefts

In short
Luckily enough, Kangave’s vehicle has been recovered hidden in one of the perimeter walls in Bunamwaya, Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality, Wakiso district. The suspect who had stolen Kangave’s vehicle has been identified by one name Ben and he is detained with Mugisha. Ben’s arrest came after he landed in Flying Squad’s covert operatives as he searched for the prospective buyer.
Flying Squad Arrests Fake Professor over Car Thefts17 Aug 2022, 18:33 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
