Mugisha James
11:30

Flying Squad Arrests Two Suspected Masterminds of Kidnapps, Car Robberies Top story

30 Mar 2021, 11:20 Comments 317 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
The Spokesperson of Criminal Investigations Directorate of Police Charles Twine. File Photo Joseph Kato

The Spokesperson of Criminal Investigations Directorate of Police Charles Twine. File Photo

In short
On November, 23rd 2020, the suspects allegedly kidnapped 13-year-old Peter Mugabi, a son to Robert Mugabi in Kyarukobwa cell in Kagongo Division in Ibanda Municipality. His family reported a case of kidnap at Ibanda police station vide CRB 781/2020.

 

Tagged with: Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID spokesperson Charles Twine Kyobutungi Caroline Mujuni Tinka suspects as Denis alias Kenneth, Kato Daniel a businessman from Kamwenge district
Mentioned: CID Kampala Ibanda police

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.