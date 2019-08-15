Davis Buyondo
Flying Squad Operatives Arrest Seven in Masaka over Motorcycle Thefts

Some of the suspects being paraded at Masaka police station

Some of the suspects being paraded at Masaka police station

The regional operation follows recent incidents of motorcycle theft in which their operators were killed and others badly injured.

 

