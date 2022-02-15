Mugisha James
07:07

Flying Squad Rescue KIU Student, Arrest Six Suspected Kidnappers

15 Feb 2022, 07:01 Comments 63 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Kabalagala Police sign post

Kabalagala Police sign post

In short
A senior police officer at Kabalagala Police station who was part of the investigations told URN that the suspect's used the victim’s number to reach Onzima. "Luckily he had reported a case here. So it made our work easier, we used advanced technology to track them down, the officer said.

 

Tagged with: Daniel Onzima Fred Enanga Hilda Driwalo
Mentioned: Kabalagala police

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.