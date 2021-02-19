Flying Squad Team Sent to Hunt Motorcycle, Car Robbers in the West

In short
All these, according to police source, have been ordered by director of police Operations Service, AIGP Edward Ochom, because of continuously cases of attacks on drivers, riders and business persons. Ochom said their intelligence reports indicated that riders were being attacked as early as 7pm.
Flying Squad Team Sent to Hunt Motorcycle, Car Robbers in the West19 Feb 2021, 18:08 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: SSP Godwin Turamye. AIGP Edward Ochom
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.