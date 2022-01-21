FMU Cancels Round One of National Rally Championship in Mbarara

In short
According to a statement signed by Irene Blick, the General Secretary FMU to all stakeholders, the organizers of the rally failed to meet numerous calls to harmonize and follow recommendations from the Sporting Commission.
FMU Cancels Round One of National Rally Championship in Mbarara21 Jan 2022, 15:05 Comments 75 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Sport Updates
