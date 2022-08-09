In short
Uganda has experienced one of the worst droughts this year, greatly affecting all agricultural activities and output. Refugees who ventured into agriculture to supplement the food ration they receive while in the settlements were equally not spared, a situation that has since triggered a dire food crisis.
Food crisis Worsens Among Refugees in Uganda As Drought Takes Toll
9 Aug 2022
