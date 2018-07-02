Edward Eninu
20:06

Moroto-Based Researchers Protest Payment Deductions

2 Jul 2018, 20:05 Comments 147 Views Moroto, Uganda Business and finance Breaking news
Food and Peace Researchers leaving Moroto District Headquarters after failing to reach an agreement with the leaders on Monday. Edward Eninu

Food and Peace Researchers leaving Moroto District Headquarters after failing to reach an agreement with the leaders on Monday.

In short
The contract indicated that enumerators would be paid for five days at the beginning of the field pilot exercise. It also indicated that enumerators would be expected to complete at least two households per day and subsequent payments would be made every after completion of 10 households.

 

Tagged with: apolou and nuyok program usaid projects in karamoja moroto district
Mentioned: international research consortium

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.