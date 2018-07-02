Moroto-Based Researchers Protest Payment Deductions

In short
The contract indicated that enumerators would be paid for five days at the beginning of the field pilot exercise. It also indicated that enumerators would be expected to complete at least two households per day and subsequent payments would be made every after completion of 10 households.
Moroto-Based Researchers Protest Payment Deductions2 Jul 2018, 20:05 Comments 147 Views Moroto, Uganda Business and finance Breaking news
Food and Peace Researchers leaving Moroto District Headquarters after failing to reach an agreement with the leaders on Monday.
