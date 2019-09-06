Food Insecurity Warning Splits Karamoja Farmers

In short
The Minister for Karamoja Affairs Engineer John Byabagambi has dismissed reports of looming famine over Karamoja saying the region is set to record its first bumper crop harvests after many years of scarcity.
Food Insecurity Warning Splits Karamoja Farmers6 Sep 2019, 15:04 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: Karamoja USAID funded Early Warning Agency Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET)
Mentioned: Food insecurity warning split Karamoja Farmers Minister for Karamoja Affairs Eng John Byabagambi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.