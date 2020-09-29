Ronard Shabomwe
Food Loss And Wastage, New Challenge For Ugandans

29 Sep 2020
Food wastage leads to waste of water, energy and lead to greenhouse emissions. Credit Wambi Michael

In short
Executive Director Food Rights Alliance, Agnes Kirabo says if a farmer in Uganda produces 10 kilograms of maize, he , she is likely to lose 1.2 Kilograms of the yield on the farm. At the global level , FAO estimates that 14% of the food produced is loss between the harvest and post harvest leading to 40 million dollars loss by smallholder farmers.

 

