Breastfeeding, according to medical experts, offers a powerful line of defence against disease and all forms of child malnutrition, including child-wasting. Breastfeeding also acts as a baby’s first vaccine, protecting them from common childhood illnesses.
Food Rights NGO Wants Court to Intervene into Dwindling Breastfeeding Rates Top story3 Aug 2022, 14:12 Comments 261 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
