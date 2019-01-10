Food Shortage Hits Pader District

In short
Philip Odong, a farmer in Laguti Sub County attributes the acute food shortage to floods that swept across the district in May and June. He explains that the floods destroyed his two acres of staple cassava gardens including beans.
Food Shortage Hits Pader District10 Jan 2019, 19:44 Comments 146 Views Pader, Uganda Agriculture Health Local government Analysis
The main street of Pader Town Council to Kitgum. Login to license this image from 1$.
